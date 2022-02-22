The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Goes Home From Hospital After Hip Surgery: ‘On the Road to Recovery’

The Little Couple alum Dr. Jen Arnold revealed she was “so glad to go home” after she underwent a successful hip revision surgery in New York City.

On Tuesday, February 22, the former TLC personality, 47, informed her Instagram followers that she was saying “bye-bye” to her hospital room with “a view” and was excited to get back into the comfort of her new Boston abode.

Jen and her family, including two kids Will and Zoey, recently moved from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Massachusetts after she landed a new job on Harvard’s staff as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

Following her career announcement, Jen revealed she would be going under the knife for health reasons in mid-February.

“This has been something I knew had to happen but didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and so, here we are in New York, one of our favorite places as well, in the city, getting ready for hip surgery,” she said.

Prior to her release from New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery, Jen shared photos from inside her room, even showing where husband Bill Klein slept during her healing process.

“I really appreciate all the good vibes I’ve gotten, the prayers, the thoughts,” she shared in a video update on February 20, thanking fans for their kind words. “I’m doing well,” Jen added. “I’m sitting up, I have no makeup and my hair is a mess, but that’s what happens when you have surgery. I’m thankful that I made it out of surgery well and now, on the road to recovery.”

“Going to be a little bit of a longer recovery than I hoped due to some complications, but it could be worse,” she continued. “I have a new hip that’s hopefully going to work really well and get me through another 20 years or more.”

Not only did she have the support of her husband, 47, during surgery, but also her mother, Judy, who made time to be by Jen’s side throughout the process.

“There’s something very special about our mother-daughter relationship,” the neonatologist wrote about Judy next to a selfie of the duo spending time together at the hospital. “I’m so lucky to have my amazing mom here for me yet again [for] another surgery. She is stronger than me and even with a broken leg she didn’t want to miss being there.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Jen post-surgery.