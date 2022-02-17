Dr. Jennifer Arnold, known for starring in The Little Couple alongside her husband, Bill Klein, sweetly shared their romantic nickname and paid homage to another A-list duo.

“Pre-surgery selfie 2022. Billifer greater than Bennifer,” the neonatologist, 47, shared in a caption on Wednesday, February 16, alongside a beaming selfie of the lovebirds enjoying an outing together at Lamia’s Fish Market.

Courtesy Jen Arnold/Instagram

That evening, she posted another sunset shot captured during their evening drive. “On our way into NYC [for my surgery],” Jen wrote, followed by another black-and-white portrait of herself smiling for the camera with the message, “It’s go time!”

It’s only been a few weeks since the proud mother of kids Will and Zoey announced she was hired on Harvard’s staff as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program. The Kleins have since relocated from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts, amid her plans to go under the knife for a hip revision procedure in the Big Apple.

On February 16, Jen informed fans via social media that she will have the operation done at New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery and she will need to be in the hospital “for three or four days” to recover.

“Hey friends out there!” Jen shared in her rare Instagram Live. “I thought I would just give an update because so much is going on for us and our family … I wanted to let you all know that we have indeed moved to Boston.”

The public speaker noted that “it turns out that the timing couldn’t be more challenging in that I also need hip revision surgery.”

“So, my left hip, which was replaced over 20 years ago, … finally decided to fail,” she continued. “This has been something I knew had to happen but didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and so, here we are in New York, one of our favorite places as well, in the city, getting ready for hip surgery.”

To prepare for her big day, Jen, her mother and Bill, 47, decided to get together to “do our traditional celebration of going out to eat for a nice dinner tonight,” which is what inspired them to visit Lamia’s fish market.

Courtesy Jen Arnold/Instagram

As for Zoey and Will’s whereabouts, the Life Is Short (No Pun Intended) author said their “kids are at home with Bill’s parents and we’re going to miss them.”

Jen and Bill were on TLC for 12 seasons while filming their reality TV show, which first premiered in 2009 and went off-air in August 2019. The pair married in 2008 and went on to adopt two children together, Will and Zoey, whom fans got to meet on their series.

Although the couple don’t always post life updates, Jen assured fans that she and Bill are still happily married as of February 2022.

“We are not separated or divorced,” she said during her recent Live session. “We [are] absolutely together, and we’re doing well, and we’re thankful that the move has gone well, and we’re excited about new schools, and new jobs and just a whole new town in this adventure.”