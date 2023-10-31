The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno claimed that his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, took $265,000 out of their joint bank account.

“Chantel stole all the money from the joint bank account,” Pedro, 32, explained in a teaser clip for the Monday, November 6, episode of the TLC show shared by People. “I went this morning to try to get little things for my apartment, and when they tried to swipe the card, the card said, ‘Declined.’ I noticed that she swiped out everything.”

Pedro then noted that Chantel, 32, eventually gave the money to the court after she spent $60,000.

“He was trying to say that I stole money, but no, I didn’t,” Chantel fired back in her own confessional. “I did take money out of the account, but I was using that money for our divorce and the bills of the house. And then, I gave the rest to the registry of the court.”

The TV personality added that she took the money out of their account because she “didn’t know what he was capable of.” Chantel continued, “I’m like, ‘I need to take this money out before Pedro runs off to the Dominican Republic somewhere and hides it.’”

Pedro went on to speculate that Chantel wasn’t “paying all that money in legal fees and house in expenses” and alleged that she attempted to get him deported, claiming that their marriage was “a scam.”

After noting he feared that Chantel wanted “revenge” against him following their split, he told his family during a FaceTime call that the nurse “wants half of everything that’s left” and claimed she wouldn’t sign off on the divorce until they reached an agreement. His family members took his side and insisted her actions weren’t fair because she had been “awful” to him.

The former couple separated in April 2022, while Pedro filed for divorce one month later. The Dominican Republic native stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Following the divorce filing, the 90 Day Fiancé alums were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel then filed counterclaims and accused her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” The restraining orders eventually went into effect in July 2022.

TLC (2)

While their drama has played out on reality TV, Chantel hasn’t been shy about throwing shade at Pedro on social media. “Leave him like his dad did,” read a meme that Chantel shared via Instagram on October 4.

Chantel didn’t explicitly name Pedro in the post, though fans can assume the Atlanta native was referencing the realtor. Viewers previously watched Pedro return to the Dominican Republic to learn more about his absent father, who disappeared from his life as a child.

Fans will get to watch Chantel and Pedro’s divorce drama play out when season 5 of The Family Chantel premieres on November 6 on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.