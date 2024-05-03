Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield's Daughter Leia: Photos 111

TLC

Seeking Sister Wives’ Dannielle and Garrick’s Daughter Leia is Adorable! See Baby No. 3’s Cutest Pictures

Reality TV
May 3, 2024 12:29 pm·
By
Picture

Seeking Sister Wife’s Dannielle Merrifield surprised fans by revealing she gave birth to her and husband Garrick Merrifield’s third child, a baby girl named Leia, in May 2023.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” the reality TV couple told People on April 23, 2024. “She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and she does.”

The TLC personality dropped the major bombshell only one day after revealing she was pregnant during a season 5 episode of Seeking Sister Wife.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture