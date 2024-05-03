Seeking Sister Wife’s Dannielle Merrifield surprised fans by revealing she gave birth to her and husband Garrick Merrifield’s third child, a baby girl named Leia, in May 2023.

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” the reality TV couple told People on April 23, 2024. “She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes and she does.”

The TLC personality dropped the major bombshell only one day after revealing she was pregnant during a season 5 episode of Seeking Sister Wife.