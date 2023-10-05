The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett seemingly threw some major shade her ex Pedro Jimeno’s way as their nasty divorce is set to play out on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

“Leave him like his dad did,” the TLC personality, 32, shared a meme via Instagram seemingly about her ex on Wednesday, October 4.

While the Atlanta native didn’t explicitly name who she was referring to, fans can assume Chantel is seemingly talking about her estranged husband. The couple’s long-running series formerly documented Pedro as he returned to the Dominican Republic to get answers about his absent father, who disappeared from his life as a child.

Chantel’s shade toward the real estate agent follows the announcement of season 5 of The Family Chantel on September 26. The final chapter, premiering on TLC on November 6, is set to document the end of Pedro and Chantel’s marriage after the pair announced their divorce in May 2022.

Chantel and Pedro officially separated in April 2022, with Pedro filing for divorce one month later. In Pedro’s divorce filing, he cited the reason for their divorce as their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé alums were also issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

In her response to Pedro’s filing, Chantel later filed counterclaims in July 2022 accusing Pedro of “adultery.” The nurse also claimed that she was entitled to a divorce from Pedro on the grounds of “cruel treatment,” which included “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. She cited the reason for the divorce is because their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Season 4 of the spinoff, which premiered in June 2023, captured the moments prior to their divorce. At the time, the couple had just purchased their first home together, Chantel began working a full-time job in nursing and Pedro was pursuing a career in real estate. However, fans watched as the couple clashed over communication issues, with Chantel going as far as accusing Pedro of having an affair with a coworker.

“One night, I was off work the entire day, cleaned the house and started to cook. At 8:30 I called you, asked you where you were and you were at the mall with Antonella,” Chantel said during the July 11, 2022, episode. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work, you’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim.”

Pedro fiercely denied that he cheated Chantel, replying, “I swear to God, if I was cheating on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

Chantel and Pedro made their debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The pair returned to document their love story on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, before the fan-favorite couple was given their own spinoff in 2019.