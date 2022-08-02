Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce.

“We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on the inside,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum wrote in a message uploaded to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 1. “The apple may look beautiful on the outside but rotten on the inside.”

The former reality couple filed for divorce in May 2022, a month after separating and nearly six years after they secretly got engaged during season 4 of the hit TLC show. They faced many obstacles throughout their relationship, with their respective family members being the main reason for the constant conflicts. Neither of their families approved of the relationship, which caused a permanent strain on their romance.

“The first time [we] had dinner with your family was a little bit messed up at the table because everybody [was] asking if I want to marry you for a green card, or I was trying to get a green card for you,” the Dominican Republic native told Us Weekly in October 2020.

Three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and a spinoff show later, tensions continued to arise between the blended families, which ultimately led Pedro to file for divorce, claiming that their nuptials were “irretrievably broken.”

At the time, the reality star requested an emergency hearing after he claimed that his ex withdrew more than $257,000 from their joint business account while allegedly transferring some of the money into her sister Winter Everett’s name. However, the judge denied the motion the same month as the filing.

Chantel filed a response in July 2022, claiming that the realtor cheated on her and cited “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain” in the document. Pedro publicly responded to the divorce drama the same month by posting cryptic messages online seemingly about the registered nurse.

“Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories in July 2022.

During a sneak peek for the Monday, August 1, episode of The Family Chantel, the Atlanta native surprised Pedro’s mother with a trip to the Dominican Republic after he expressed he wanted to separate from her. Chantel arrived at her ex-mother-in-law’s house while gifting her with a brand new pair of Prada sunglasses, in hopes to save her strained marriage. Once Lidia video chatted with her son and told him about the surprise visit from his estranged wife, he seemed upset.

“My mom [is] like a chapiadora — [a] ‘gold digger,’” he said during his confessional. “My mom likes to get [gifts] and Chantel [knows] that. If she [is trying] to save my marriage, you don’t need to bring some glasses or bring things to my mom. Just bring your heart and that’s it. [Don’t] try to put my mom against me.”