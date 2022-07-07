The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has shared his inspirational fitness and weight loss journey with fans since the TLC spinoff show aired in June 2019.

“Determination the ability to keep going no matter how hard it gets, Happy week [sic],” he captioned an Instagram post in June 2022, which included a gym mirror selfie showing off his rock-hard abs.

The reality TV star frequently shares workout selfies and videos with his Instagram followers. Perhaps one of his most noteworthy exercise posts was when he shared a video of him in a boxing ring.

“Muay Thai time,” he captioned the clip in February 2021.

While Pedro has kept himself busy with his fitness goals, he and his now-estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno, decided to separate on April 27, 2022, and officially filed for divorce on May 27, 2022, after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on July 7, 2022. The former pair also filed a mutual restraining order, according to online court documents obtained by In Touch.

In Pedro’s divorce filing, he cited the reason for their divorce was that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and he requested that the debts acquired during their marriage be subject to equitable division between him and Chantel. The Dominican Republic native also asked for an equitable division of all marital property, and he filed a motion for an emergency hearing.

Pedro also alleged in his filing that Chantel withdrew more than $257,000 from their joint business account on April 23, 2022. He additionally claimed that she had allegedly transferred their joint funds into a separate account under Chantel’s name and her sister Winter Everett’s name.

According to the court documents, the former couple’s mutual restraining order also prohibits them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone.”

Though Pedro filed for divorce in May 2022, his and Chantel’s divorce is still ongoing.

A lawyer for Pedro declined In Touch‘s request for comment, whereas Chantel’s lawyer had no comment when reached by In Touch.

The estranged spouses became a fan-favorite when they starred in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which documented the 90 days leading up to their March 25, 2016, wedding ceremony. Chantel’s family, however, did not approve of the marriage because Pedro and Chantel lied by saying Pedro was in the U.S. on a student visa instead of the K-1 visa, which is known as the fiancé visa. Since then, Chantel’s and Pedro’s families continued to feud, which was featured in seasons 2, 3 and 4 of the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

