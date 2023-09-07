The average income for a family of four in California is $122,000 a year. But Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, says she can’t maintain their kids’ lifestyle on the $129,000 a month in child support that the Dances With Wolves actor, 68, was recently ordered to pay. Now, court docs show the 49-year-old is seeking $175,057 monthly to care for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Kevin, who allegedly feels blindsided by Christine filing for divorce in May, isn’t likely to comply. “It’s war. Out of spite, neither side is giving in, and friends worry the divorce could drag on for years,” says an insider. “Their lawyer fees will be astronomical; they’re already heading into the millions of dollars.”

Christine’s legal team argues that since the former couple’s kids “fly on a private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations… with her.” In court on August 31, Christine’s attorney, John Rydell, also argued that the children have a life of luxury “in their DNA at this point.”

She was spotted with their brood in Hawaii this summer, just a week before Kevin whisked the kids off to Aspen. The extra $46,000 the handbag designer’s asking for? According to her camp, it“will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it… will allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

Accusations Abound

Though Kevin is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, with Yellowstone ending and the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, he’s not working — and claims his earnings will be greatly reduced moving forward. However, Christine alleges Kevin is being “evasive” about his finances. She even requested he turn over “all statements, receipts, invoices, canceled checks and other documents…relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”

Kevin responded that no paper trail exists because he never had any affairs, but fired back that he “does not know for a fact” the same is true about Christine. The situation has gotten so bad, the insider says, that Christine is even talking about going to Kevin’s first wife, Cindy Silva, for advice.

“Kevin thought he’d covered his bases with their prenup, because his last divorce cost him like $80 million,” says the insider, “but now he’s not so sure.” Either way, it’s seemingly not getting resolved any time soon. “At first, Christine just wanted what was fair,” says the insider. “Now, she appears to be out for revenge.”