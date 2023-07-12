Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has been making headlines amid his messy divorce from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, whom he married in 2004. The former couple had a break in the case when Kevin was ordered to pay a hefty sum in child support for their three children. Kevin’s family tree extends beyond his brood with Christine, though, with other children from previous relationships. Keep scrolling to learn more about Kevin’s kids.

How Many Kids Does Kevin Costner Have?

Kevin has seven kids in total. Three of them — Annie, Lily and Joe — are shared with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1994.

He also shares a son, Liam, with his former girlfriend Bridget Rooney. They briefly dated following Kevin and Cindy’s divorce. People reported in 2002 that Kevin allegedly “acknowledged” Liam “only after” Bridget “insisted on a paternity test.” Additionally, the report alleged that Kevin set up a trust fund for Liam and saw his son “occasionally but not on a regular basis.”

Finally, Kevin and Christine welcomed three children throughout their marriage — sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace.

How Old Are Kevin Costner’s Kids?

Annie is Kevin’s oldest child, born on April 15, 1984. Like her father, Annie has gotten into acting, having starred in films like The Baby-Sitters Club and The Postman alongside her father. She has also produced multiple documentaries, including Katy Perry’s Witness Tour doc.

Kevin’s second daughter, Lily, was born on August 4, 1986. Lily also starred in The Baby-Sitters Club and The Postman, and she is a singer-songwriter.

Kevin’s youngest child with Cindy, Joe, was born on January 31, 1988. He joined the family affair on The Postman and previously starred alongside Kevin in Tin Cup. Additionally, Joe world as an audio engineer and production sound mixer.

Liam was born in November 1996 and leads a private life today. Meanwhile, Kevin’s three kids with Christine are all teenagers. Cayden was born on May 6, 2007, Hayes was born on February 12, 2009, and Grace was born on June 2, 2010.

What Has Kevin Costner Said About His Kids?

Raising a blended family is not always easy. Kevin has admitted in the past that he was once afraid to start a family with Christine after having kids in his previous marriage. However, his fears went away as his kids entered the world.

“As these children interact together, there’s always this little bit of ‘Do you care for us now as much as you do them?’ — that’s just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is,” he told Mom.com in 2015. “The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”

How Much Does Kevin Costner Have to Pay in Child Support?

On July 11, 2023, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that Kevin would have to pay Christine $129,755 per month in child support, multiple outlets reported. It was also ruled that Kevin and Christine will split the cost of sports, health care and extracurriculars. Kevin will also have to pay $100,000 in forensic expenses and $200,000 in legal fees.