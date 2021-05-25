Get out the Revlon, because it’s time to do some smooching! Teresa Giudice stepped out on Monday, May 24, for a double dinner date where she planted a few kisses on her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, grabbed some grub at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s alongside her daughter Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Teresa has been in L.A. for a photo shoot and she even teased the project on her Instagram stories on Monday. One clip showed Gia, 20, as well as the location tag of Sherman Oaks, California.

The Skinny Italian cookbook author also shares daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. She split with Joe, 49, after 20 years of marriage in December 2019, and their divorce was finalized last year.

Teresa and Luis, 47, went public with their relationship on social media in December 2020. A source shared details about the couple’s relationship exclusively to In Touch earlier this month. “After all she’s been through, prison and her divorce from Joe she feels like she’s finally bounced back and gotten her life back,” the insider revealed. “She says meeting Luis was a gift from God and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Luis made his Bravo debut on the May 12 season 11 finale of RHONJ. “Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me. I was married for almost 20 years,” Teresa said in a confessional. “So, when I first met Louie, I was nervous. It was like, very slow, baby steps.”

“Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye and that’s when I was like, ‘Mmm that was nice.’ I got butterflies,” she shared. “And it’s so crazy because I don’t know what the future holds, but this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”

Joe is now living in the Bahamas after his deportation to Italy. The father of four has also found love again with new girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi.

Keep scrolling below to see Teresa pack on the PDA with boyfriend Luis on their double date night!