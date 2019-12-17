MediaPunch/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Joe Giudice

The end of an era. Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice showed love to each other on Instagram hours before they broke the news about their separation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars left flirty replies on each other’s new photos, seemingly indicating there’s no tension between them amid their decision to split following two decades of marriage.

On Monday, December 16, Teresa uploaded a new snap with a family friend. “There are lots of fad diets and quick fixes, but THIS girl is who I trust with my family and recommend to my close friends,” the TV personality began.

“She is a REGISTERED DIETITIAN and her practice @absolutenutritioncounseling is awesome! I’m so happy I found her when Milania asked me to meet with a nutritionist,” Teresa continued. In the comments, Joe sweetly replied, “You look good baby!!!!”

The following day, the fitness competitor shared another pic showing her holding up a tasty treat with a pal at the Sugar Factory. “Sweet as Sugar lollipop 🍭,” she wrote. Her estranged husband later commented, “You both look good,” with a thumbs up emoji. And the mother of four also hit the heart button on some of his new content.

This afternoon, the 47-year-old posted a video of himself looking at the elaborate light displays outside in Italy. “It’s been a while since I bought my angels a Christmas gift,” Joe wrote before giving a glimpse at the Fendi bags he had in tow.

Teresa, 47, responded, “What about mommy for helping … You’re welcome daddy.”

Several fans were glad to see their amicable relationship post-split. In Touch confirmed the duo decided to part ways on Tuesday, December 17, and an insider told us exclusively their breakup didn’t surprise the people closest to them.

“Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” the source claimed. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

The former flames appeared to be in great spirits during the getaway with their four children, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, but it looks like they couldn’t make it work. Joe and Teresa seem to care for each other deeply, but they live in different countries now which has taken a toll on their relationship.

Back in March, Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence following a conviction for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. Teresa also previously served time for the same crimes, but she finished her stint behind bars in 2015.

In October 2019, Joe was finally released from ICE custody and the Bravolebrity is now residing in Italy while he waits to find out the verdict on his deportation case.

We’re wishing them all the best going forward!