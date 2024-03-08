Teen Mom’s Taylor Selfridge Wants Cory Wharton to Propose

She’s ready for that ring! In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Taylor Selfridge opened up about wanting Cory Wharton to propose and how they strengthened their relationship on season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“The clock is ticking,” Taylor, 29, exclusively tells In Touch, regarding Cory’s proposal plans. “He’s only got so much time.” She also confirmed that she was ready for an engagement and added, “He’s had enough time!”

Taylor and Cory, 33, met while filming Ex on the Beach in 2017. After dating on-and-off for a few years, they confirmed they were together at the beginning of 2019. Taylor gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Mila, in 2020, followed by another baby girl, Maya, in 2022. Cory shares a daughter, Ryder, with Cheyenne Floyd.

corywharton_ig/Instagram

The past few years have been filled with ups and downs for the family, as Maya was born with a congenital heart condition and has already had two open-heart surgeries. Taylor admits that Teen Mom: Family Reunion was an opportunity for her and her partner to reconnect after some difficult times.

“I think a lot of our issues stem from trauma with our daughter and just not having a very romantic connection as much as we used to,” she explains. “Just because we were going through so much stress with her that it’s hard to come back to each other. So we wanted to have more alone time because we don’t really get that and we just wanted to have time without the kids around us, time without a lot of stress, and just get back to us. Because we really haven’t felt like that in a while. So it was nice to get time by ourselves.”

corywharton_ig/Instagram

The couple was invited on the trip by Cheyenne, 31, who also attended with her husband, Zach Davis. The blended family has maintained a close relationship while coparenting Ryder, 6. “I was a little nervous [to go] just because everybody’s known each other and been together for many years,” Taylor says. “So I was a little nervous, but it was really great. I had no issues at all. Everybody was very welcoming and very nice to me. It was good.”

As Taylor waits for Cory to pop the question, the lovebirds are acclimating to life in their new home, which they recently finished building. “It was a very long process,” Taylor dishes. “We’re still dealing with things. But it’s been really good. We love the house. It’s literally amazing [and] we’re, like, five minutes away from [Cheyenne and Zach].”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesdays starting March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.