Exclusive Cheyenne Floyd Says Coparenting With Cory Wharton Is ‘an Uphill Battle’ With ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ Days

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd reveals that she is still learning the ropes when it comes to coparenting her 4-year-old daughter, Ryder, with ex Cory Wharton exclusively to In Touch, admitting it’s been “an uphill battle.”

“We have our good days. We have our bad days,” the MTV personality, 28, explains. “Luckily, right now, Ryder has just started preschool.” Ryder was ready to go on her first day and “she did not look back” for a second, according to Cheyenne, which made her and Cory, 30, all the more sentimental of her milestone.

Cory had no comment when reached by In Touch.

Courtesy of Ryder K/Instagram

Cheyenne recently gave birth to her second child — a baby boy named Ace — shared with her fiancé, Zach Davis. Their son arrived on May 27, 2021, creating a new family dynamic ahead of the couple’s wedding.

In 2020, Cory and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, whom he first met on season 1 of Ex on the Beach, welcomed their own daughter, Mila Mae, in April.

Cheyenne tells In Touch that Ryder has already taken on the older sibling role in stride after getting some experience with her little sister, Mila Mae.

“She is so helpful most of the time, way too helpful,” the reality star quips. “She wants to hold [Ace]. She wants to feed him. She wants to change his diapers, but you know, we have, these days where she’s like, ‘Mom, let him down and come and play Barbies with me,'” The Challenge alum continues, adding, “So, I’m still learning how to balance having a 4-year-old and having a new one.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

So far, 2021 has been full of exciting changes for Cheyenne and her beau, 30, who got engaged in April during her baby shower after dating off and on for years.

“Speechless … We said yessss,” she shared alongside a portrait with her daughter, Ryder. “Today was perfect! I cannot put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

While the wedding planning is still underway, Cheyenne tells In Touch that she and Zach have not only chosen a venue for the nuptials, but they have also locked in a date!