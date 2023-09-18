Teen Mom star Maci Bookout may have broken down in tears after her ex overdosed, but Ryan Edwards doesn’t seem to be taking his drug use and legal woes as seriously.

In a Sunday, September 17, Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Ryan, 35, poked fun at his health and personal strife, posting a video with the caption, “Your girl has your location to see if you’re cheating, my girl has it so she knows which hospital or jail to pick me up from.”

Ryan did not elaborate on the post or its sentiment, and his last permanent photo on Instagram was uploaded in March. Fans, however, have consistently flooded the post’s comment section with messages of support, encouragement and judgment amid his ongoing personal and legal woes.

The Teen Mom star’s seemingly sarcastic take on his ongoing strife comes just 12 days after Maci, 32, revealed oncamera how her son with Ryan, Bentley, reacted when he learned of his father’s overdose.

“When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” Maci, 32, said as part of the September 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “Having to have that conversation with Bentley, and just seeing that… I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan’s not my dad. All of it is so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million, and he’s a kid.”

She further explained that Ryan had been ordered by the court to finish 30 days in rehab, stemming from his recent arrests. First taken into custody on charges of harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection filed by his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) in February, Ryan was arrested shortly thereafter for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most charges stemming from the March 1 arrest were dropped and Ryan did go to rehab, but he only completed two weeks in treatment before deciding to leave. By April 17, Ryan was arrested again after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle after overdosing. He was sentenced to nearly one year behind bars during a court hearing that same month, before Judge Starnes granted the reality TV star a furlough to complete inpatient rehab after his first three months in prison.

Ryan is currently staying at a halfway house as of publication, and is expected to stay there until his next court date scheduled for November 6. Meanwhile, rumors about a possible reconciliation between Ryan and Mackenzie have permeated. After slamming reports that she moved on from her marriage to Ryan with a man named Josh Panter in July 2023 in an exclusive statement to In Touch, she was seemingly called out by Josh’s family for reconciling with Ryan.

“*blames the ex wife* but truth be told … goes back to her HUSBAND … who she NEVER divorced, destroyed her home, and treated her ‘so bad,’” Josh’s ex-wife, Brooklynn Panter, wrote on Facebook on September 4, resharing an article published by The U.S. Sun suggesting that Mackenzie “dropped” Josh when Ryan was released from prison in July. “Time will tell you so much about someone.”

After another user commented that she hated that the Panters were wrapped up in the Edwards’ mess, Brooklynn retorted, “[That] makes two of us! as a mother myself idk how you can be so selfish in a situation like this. my kids, her kids, and everyone else including.”