Teen Mom star Leah Messer is a single mom to her three growing children. Despite hitting more than a few roadblocks along the way, the reality star is working hard to provide a better life for her daughters. But, besides MTV, how does Leah make her money?

What Is Leah Messer’s Job?



Leah has changed careers a number of times over the years, including stints as a motivational speaker, a cosmetics salesperson for Mary Kay and later LipSense and an author. She published her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith in 2020.

“[I wanted to] open up and allow others to see all the imperfections because it’s okay. We’re perfectly imperfect and we get to embrace every imperfection that comes our way, all the adversity, no matter what,” Leah said at the time.

That same year, the West Virginia native revealed that she was studying for her real estate license, revealing in August 2023 that she’s still making progress towards that goal.

“Before we left for vacation I PASSED the state portion of my real estate exam. Now it’s back home to pass the national portion and pack for the Teen Mom reunion in L.A.,” Leah shared via her Instagram Story. “I’m beyond blessed and grateful for everyone that has supported us over the years.”

In addition to the money she makes from appearing on the long-running reality series, Leah revealed she picked up a second job in September 2023.

“I’m going into my shift. I started a new job serving. I absolutely love it. Love it, love it, love it,” Leah said via her Instagram Story on September 6, before reassuring fans that she’s still working on her real estate license.

How Much Does Leah Make From ‘Teen Mom’?

Leah made her reality TV debut on 16 & Pregnant in April 2010, while she was pregnant with her twin daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah. Following her appearance on the docuseries, Leah was asked to join the cast of Teen Mom 2, alongside Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska.

After nearly a decade on the MTV series, the network merged the cast of Teen Mom 2 with the stars of Teen Mom OG to form one megaseries, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

While Leah is the last remaining member of the original Teen Mom 2 cast, she now shares the screen with seven other moms. “Not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes. [It] will depend on how exciting their footage is,” a production source previously told The Ashley in 2022. “[They] will only get paid for episodes they’re in.”

Does Leah Messer Owe Money?

Leah was hit with a $290,000 lien for back taxes in May 2023, In Touch confirmed at the time. The latest lien brought her total owed to nearly $800,000.

“I have worked with many different accountants over the years. At first, I was filing and paying more than I was making and then I was paying people that had me stall while ‘they handled the tax situation,’” Leah exclusively told In Touch. “Apparently it’s a long process. …I didn’t grow up making the income that I do now, [and] I didn’t have the guidance that a girl at 16 should’ve had to responsibly handle money and make healthy financial planning choices.”