Going strong? Mackenzie McKee is having some marital issues with Josh McKee on Teen Mom OG — and when fans saw the MTV mama posted a family photo without her husband, they had questions. But Mack wasn’t about to let the issue overshadow her post, and she clapped back at the comments.

“Aww, hubby not in the pics,” one fan noted after the 25-year-old posted about celebrating Easter with her kids. “Where is Josh?” a second fan asked. “No Josh? What’s happening?” a third chimed in. Eventually, the mom of three couldn’t take it anymore. Responding to one of the comments about how Josh wasn’t in the photo, she wrote, “Not for you all to see.” With a shrug emoji, she continued, “Makes my life easier.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

In recent episodes, fans saw the Teen Mom couple split after Josh, 26, admitted he was “inappropriate” with another woman. Though Mackenzie was sure she wanted a divorce, her husband slowly started to win her over. During the April 7 episode, viewers even saw him get down on one knee and offer his wife a new diamond ring.

In real life, the couple’s romantic reunion took place in October 2019, and Mackenzie even gushed to People that her husband is “a new man.” However, that doesn’t mean the Teen Mom audience is back on board with the couple just yet. On April 10, the blonde beauty revealed on Twitter she’s regularly hounded with plenty of questions about why she’s still with her man. She even joked that she wants to pretend to be with someone else so that her followers will finally drop the subject — and when they didn’t, she spoke out again.

“You’re teaching your daughter that it’s OK for a man to disrespect [you] by staying with Josh,” one insisted. “Well, when [you’re] filming, Josh is the worst guy ever,” a second said. “Then when filming stops, [you’re] lovey again. So people are confused.” A third wanted to know, “Has your marriage improved? Do you still ask yourself why you are with Josh?” However, it was a comment that accused the rodeo star of being with his wife “for the fame” that really rubbed Mackenzie the wrong way.

“Josh and fame?” she shot back, sharing a gaggle of rolling on the floor laughing emojis. It’s clear the star is simply over all the hate — and she’s doing what she can to minimize it.