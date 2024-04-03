As tension between Teen Mom: Family Reunion stars Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd comes to a head during the cast trip to Cartagena, Colombia, Maci Bookout exclusively tells In Touch that the women handled their drama like “grown ass women.”

“I feel like I really like to be able to see, even if Cheyenne and Mackenzie, we know they’re not going to be friends, but being able to see them be grown women and respectfully be around each other and even interact with each other respectfully. Just knowing they’re just not going to be friends, and that’s OK,” Maci, 32, says of Mac, 29, and Chey’s feud. “It was great. No one got kicked out this year.”

The Teen Mom OG alum continues, “I felt like I had not seen Mackenzie with someone besides her ex [Josh McKee]. So I feel like her being able to just be herself was fantastic.”

Taylor McKinney, Maci’s husband, went on to say that Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, helped calm the situation by being “very positive” and “easy to talk to.”

“Once I kind of realized that Mackenzie and Kess came in the house, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to change.’ I felt like we had such a good dynamic going and I was like, ‘Is this going to change?’” Taylor, 34, continues. “But I felt like they fit right in.”

MTV viewers will remember that drama between the two castmates began in January 2021 after Mac made an offensive comment about Kamala Harris on Facebook. After an onslaught of backlash over her remarks, Mackenzie revealed that she reached out to Cheyenne, 31, to discuss the “word mixup.”

“It was a beautiful conversation,” she said in April 2021. “She didn’t have to answer the phone. It is not her responsibility to educate me. It’s our responsibility to know our privilege. It’s my fault and I am taking full responsibility.”

Chey seemingly did not have the same reaction to their conversation as the California native took to Twitter to slam her costars “ignorance.” “It is not my responsibility to teach you,” she later added.

Tensions between the pair are still high as the Body by Mac founder and her boyfriend join the rest of the cast in South America during the Wednesday, April 3, episode.

“I encouraged Mackenzie to come, and I really hope that she can learn something from being here. I also do hope that her and Cheyenne can kind of fix whatever has been broken,” Catelynn Baltierra said during a confessional as seen in a teaser clip shared by the show’s official Instagram page.

“If people aren’t going to jump up and hug me, then I’m not gonna jump up and hug them,” Mac said. “I was seeing Cheyenne for the first time. There was no eye contact being made,” she continued, calling the situation “awkward.”

For Chey’s part, she claimed, “As long as you’re gonna be stank, I’m gonna be right stank back with you.”

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom: Family Reunion on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.