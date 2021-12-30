Leaving the drama in 2021. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry shares her biggest regrets of the year in an exclusive video interview with In Touch Weekly, and they’re too relatable.

“[My biggest regret of 2021 is] still ignoring red flags,” Kailyn, 29, says. “And not protecting myself in terms of boundaries with people.”

“I have always been a people pleaser,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host adds. “I’ve been in therapy long enough to know where the flags are, but I’ve always ignored them and [didn’t] set boundaries.”

She also admits that there are a few things she’s done in the past year that she would do over if she were given the chance.

“The little petty things that I’ve posted on Instagram,” Kail says. In the past, Kailyn has gotten in a bit of hot water for claiming Briana DeJesus had sex with her ex Chris Lopez in her Instagram Stories. She also appeared to have called out Chris, 27, during an Instagram Live in October, when he went to Miami instead of “[making] sure that your kids are taken care of first.”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Whether it actually bothered me or not, I didn’t really have to post about it, you know?” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host says. “Then somebody else can respond to it and it’s not worth it. I think sometimes [we] accidentally use [social media] to vent, but then it backfires. Not everything needs a reaction.”

“Maybe give it a little while before I respond publicly, if at all,” she says of her New Year’s resolution. “That would be good.”

But the former MTV star has hopes for the new year, including setting “solid boundaries” as well as “real roots.” Beyond taking red flags seriously, Kailyn is also set to move into her new Delaware home, which she built from the ground up.

“This is the house that I built from the ground up, by myself with no man next to me. Just by myself, for my kids,” Kailyn says. “I’m hoping that we set … real roots and [make] traditions in the new house.”

The mom and her four sons — Isaac, 11, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 17 months, with Chris — are excited to move into their new digs. Kailyn considers building her home one of her biggest accomplishments of 2021, albeit not a very fun one.

“I love HGTV and all home stuff — the whole process, the building renovations, all of it. I thought I was going to have fun during this process and want to do it way more,” she says. “And then I realized I hated every single step of the way. It was not a fun time.”