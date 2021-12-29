Exclusive Teen Mom’s Kailyn Says Her ‘Biggest Accomplishment’ of 2021 Is Building Her House, Moves in Next Week

Home sweet home — finally. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is set to move into her dream home next week, she exclusively tells In Touch, but it wasn’t an easy journey to get there.

“[My] biggest accomplishment [of 2021 was] building my house. It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and never did,” she says. “And then I finally did it.”

The process of building her gorgeous Delaware home started in February when she revealed on Instagram that she would be building it from the ground up.

The “Baby Mamas, No Drama” podcast host, who has four sons — Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 17 months, with Chris Lopez — is excited to get her boys into their new home, but the building process didn’t go exactly as she had pictured.

“I love HGTV and all home stuff — the whole process, the building renovations, all of it. I thought I was going to have fun during this process and want to do it way more,” Kail reveals.

The journey from foundation to move-in can make anyone look at happy HGTV hosts with a little more skepticism. In August, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host told In Touch she’d be open to an HGTV spinoff.

“And then I realized I hated every single step of the way. It was not a fun time,” she says.

Despite some road bumps along the way, including shutting down construction when she wasn’t happy with how the blueprint translated to real life, the house is just about move-in ready.

“The outcome has been pretty nice and I really love how my kitchen is turning out. … I actually love how my kitchen turned out, so I’m thankful,” she says. “I’m hoping to be moved in in like a week or two.”

The football mom let her kids pick some of the final touches in their room and dishes that her eldest, Isaac, could be an architect.

“This is the house that I built from the ground up, by myself with no man next to me. Just by myself, for my kids,” Kailyn adds. “I’m hoping that we set … real roots and traditions in the new house.”

Kailyn is also thankful that’s she’s entering 2022 with no “beef” with the fathers of her children.

“Despite the pandemic — I have to be thankful for all of the good moments,” Kailyn says. “I don’t have anything to complain about.”