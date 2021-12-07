Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry claimed that Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez had sex while they spent a “few days” together in Miami.

During a Q&A on the former MTV star’s Instagram Stories, a fan asked Kail, “What did [Javi Marroquin and Briana] owe you while pregnant with/after having [Chris’] child?”

“I don’t know what you’re trying to say but [Briana] allegedly [f–ked] the third one in April,” Kailyn, 29, responded to the question over a photo of herself sipping from a mug. “So go ask all of them.”

The question possibly alluded to Javi’s brief relationship with Briana, 27. However, the response suggested that the MTV alum had sex with the third man with whom Kailyn had children, Chris, 27.

The mom of four shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi, 28, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 17 months, with Chris.

When reached by In Touch, Briana said she “didn’t” have sex with Chris. Chris did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, who has long feuded with Briana, is suing her Teen Mom 2 costar for defamation. Chris submitted a declaration on Briana’s behalf in a November 2021 filing obtained by In Touch.

Within the declaration, Chris claimed he met with Briana “in Miami on or around April 11, 2021,” and they “spent a few days there together.” While nothing more of the trip was mentioned, Chris also claimed he told Briana that Kailyn had “punched [him] multiple times” because “Kailyn was mad that [Chris] cut [their] son Lux’s hair.”

In a previous filing, Kailyn sought compensation for damages and attorney fees from Briana after the defendant “asserted that Lowry physically beat [ex-boyfriend] Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons [Lux and Romello Creed], and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.” The filing, obtained by In Touch, cited a statement that Briana provided to the entertainment website Celebuzz on June 9, claiming she knew why Kailyn was not on the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” Briana alleged at the time. “This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested [in September] after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” she added via Instagram Stories on June 8.

Kailyn’s attorneys claim Briana’s comments to Celebuzz were done “for the purpose of causing [Kailyn] harm,” adding that Briana lined “her own pockets while doing so” and was seeking “media attention.”