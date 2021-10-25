Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appeared to call out ex Chris Lopez for going on a trip to Miami without making sure his kids “are taken care of first.”

“As a parent of four children, I am no stranger and a firm believer that you should take care of yourself as a person as well as obviously your kids, but you need to find yourself outside of being a parent. Right?” the mom of four, 29, who shares sons Lux and Creed with Chris, 27, said via an Instagram Live on Monday, October 25.

“That being said, you should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami,” Kailyn continued without referencing Chris by name. “You should respond to text messages about medical bills that are unpaid, you should respond to anything that your kid might need before you leave.”

Although the 16 & Pregnant alum did not mention to whom she was referring, fans speculate her message was directed at Chris after he recently posted a photo in what appeared to be Florida via his “P.T.S.D” podcast’s official Instagram page.

“That’s my brother,” his caption read, showing palm trees and the ocean behind them. “So, if you crossin him, you crossin me.”

Kailyn expressed her frustrations further in the Instagram Live, explaining that she would have appreciated some notice so she could have been better prepared. “Just because I have it financially does mean that I should be responsible by myself … So as a parent, if you’re planning on going out, make sure that your kids are taken care of first,” she concluded, before sharing alleged cash requests she sent to Chris for costs concerning their son.

Chris did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment via his podcast “P.T.S.D” regarding Kailyn’s claims.

Fans have been questioning if the “Coffee Convos” podcast host is planning a return to Teen Mom 2 after revealing she hadn’t “filmed for about three months” in early October. Her filming update came after Chris joined the cast for next season amid news that he is expecting a baby boy with someone else.

It appears Chris and Kailyn are still working on seeing eye to eye months after he opened up about their strained coparenting relationship, describing it as a “work in progress.”