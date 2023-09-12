Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a fan who criticized her son Isaac for wearing nail polish.

Kailyn, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, September 11, to share two photos of Isaac, 13, posing in front of their home. He looked adorable in jeans, a long sleeve shirt and a flannel shirt wrapped around his waist, while he added a pop of color to his look by painting his nails blue.

Several fans noticed that the teen had painted his nails, while one critic took to the comments section to criticize the look. “Oh nah smh where the nail polish remover,” the social media user wrote.

The MTV alum made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate negative comments about her eldest son and responded, “F–k you.”

Meanwhile, others came to Issac’s defense. “Imagine being a grown woman picking on a child? EMBARRASSING,” one fan commented. Another added, “If you don’t like what she let her child wear you can easily stop following her … That’s the problem y’all stay worrying about other people’s kids … She’s letting her child be himself and free maybe take notes [sic].”

Kailyn has since disabled comments from the post.

In addition to sharing Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera, the former reality star is also the mother to son Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and son Lux and Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn seemingly confirmed that she gave birth to baby No. 5 with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, in July.

During an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Kailyn let it slip that she was in labor while watching The Culpo Sisters in November 2022.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kailyn told her guest, Aurora Culpo, at the time. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Shortly after she confirmed welcoming her fifth child, fans began to speculate that Kailyn is pregnant with twins after they noticed what appeared to be her baby bump. However, she took to social media in August to shut down ongoing speculation by denying claims that she used Photoshop to hide a baby bump in photos she took during a trip to Mexico.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“It’s all about angles, filters, and photoshop,” one fan commented after Kailyn shared several photos from her getaway to Instagram. Another fan added, “Not the blurry filter over the one photo that was heavily photoshopped.”

Kailyn denied the claims by responding, “It’s literally just a blur effect.” She then said she would “post the original to my story. I don’t need to photoshop.”

She went on to share a series of photos and screenshots to her Instagram Story, which included one photo of her camera roll and showed two full body shots that were “favorited.” The Pennsylvania native wrote, “I ended up not posting this bc of my double chin but I guess I could’ve photoshopped it out.”