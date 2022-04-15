Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has found romance and is openly talking about her new boyfriend for the first time. In a Friday, April 15, Instagram Story, she admitted that she’s in a relationship.

The mom of four causally mentioned her special someone while promoting a vitamin company. “Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning. He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine,” Kailyn explained.

While the MTV star’s rep had previously declined to confirm a new romance to In Touch, Kailyn seemingly denied relationship rumors just two days prior. The reality star posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 13, showing her rolling her eyes with “Y’all gotta stop believing everything on Instagram” written above her head after rumors swirled that she had a new boyriend.

While Kail didn’t identify who the lucky man is, her ex, Malik, previously hinted that he’s a younger guy. Malik commented on a Teen Mom Instagram fan page about his ex’s new romance under slides that included a photo of himself and Kailyn cuddled up together in a selfie.

In the comments of the post about Kail’s new boyfriend on teenmomshaderoom‘s Instagram page, Malik wrote that the reality star, “Played me for the kid,” but didn’t seem too hurt, as he added hysterically laughing emoji. He also appeared to shout-out to his ex, “Thrive on girl.”

It was Kailyn’s ex and the father of her two youngest kids, Chris Lopez, who first claimed that the reality star had a new boyfriend and that he is living with her. The former couple share sons Lux, 4, and Creed Romello “Mello,” 1. “I’ll just put it out there,” Chris, 28, said on the latest episode of his “P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast. “[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them.”

“That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does],” he added.

Chris claimed that he had talked to Kailyn about her love life and was concerned about the things he had been hearing from Lux. “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with,’” he recalled, adding, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now, he’s telling me about the new dude.”

In addition to Lux and Mello, Kailyn has two other sons. She shares 8-year-old Lincoln Marroquin with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 12-year-old Isaac Rivera with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, with whom she appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

In response to In Touch, Kailyn’s team “has no comment at this time” regarding whom she might be dating.