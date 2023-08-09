Rumors have been swirling in recent months that Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins after welcoming baby No. 5 in November 2022. The former reality star took to social media to shut down ongoing speculation as she denied using Photoshop to hide a baby bump in photos from her recent trip to Mexico.

“It’s all about angles, filters, and photoshop,” one follower commented after Kail, 31, shared a series of photos from her tropical getaway to Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. “Not the blurry filter over the one photo that was heavily photoshopped,” another chimed in with a confused emoji.

The Pennsylvania native, who was in Mexico to attend a friend’s wedding, responded, “It’s literally just a blur effect.”

“I’ll post the original to my story. I don’t need to photoshop,” she added.

Kail proceeded to share a series of photos and screenshots to her Instagram Story, including one snap of her camera roll, showing two full body shots that were “favorited.” “I ended up not posting this bc of my double chin but I guess I could’ve photoshopped it out,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Rumors of Kailyn’s latest pregnancy come just one month after the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host seemingly confirmed she welcomed baby No. 5 with boyfriend Elijah Scott. During the July 4 episode of her podcast, the former reality star let it slip that she watched an episode of The Culpo Sisters – which premiered in November 2022 – while she was in labor with one of her sons.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kailyn told guest Aurora Culpo. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Kailyn’s subtle confirmation came following months of speculation and denials by the former 16 & Pregnant star. Rumors first began swirling that Kail was expanding her family when her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez – with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed – shared a cryptic message via Twitter on July 25, 2022.



“Out here talking ’bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet, which was shared by Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_.

In late November 2022, she noticeably took a break from her podcast to spend more time with her children, but fans were convinced that Kailyn’s absence was for maternity leave. In addition to her sons with Chris, Kail also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. While Kail has yet to reveal details about baby No. 5, there are rumors that she and Elijah welcomed a son named Rio.