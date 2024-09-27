Erik and Lyle Menendez are known for brutally murdering their parents Kitty and Jose in their Beverly Hills mansion. Since their conviction for the murders in 1996, the brothers have spent nearly three decades in prison, leaving many fans curious about where Erik and Lyle are now.

Where Are the Menendez Brothers Now After Murder Convictions?

Erik and Lyle were incarcerated separately for more than 20 years, staying in touch through letters. However, in 2018, they were reunited when Lyle was transferred to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County, where Erik was also being held.

When Erik was transferred into the same unit as Lyle, reuniting with his brother, the two reportedly broke down in tears.

“Finally,” Lyle told DailyMailTV in April 2018. “It was just a remarkable moment,” he added. “It was just something I wasn’t sure was ever going to happen.”

In June 2024, Lyle earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC Irvine and is now pursuing a master’s degree in urban planning.

Getty

“I just decided even though I’m incarcerated and there isn’t hope of freedom, I still have a chance to feel proud of what I’m doing with my day,” Lyle said via phone at CrimeCon 2024 Nashville. “Education seemed like an obvious answer to that question.”

Are Erik and Lyle Menendez Married?

Following their convictions, both brothers are happily married. Erik met his wife, Tammi Menendez, in 1997 after years of communication. “Our wedding cake was a Twinkie. We improvised. It was a wonderful ceremony until I had to leave. That was a very lonely night,” she said of their 1999 nuptials, which took place in the waiting room at Folsom State Prison.

Tammi continues to have Erik’s best interest despite his incarceration as she spoke out on his behalf after Netflix released Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a fictional portrayal of the case, in September 2024. Tammi released a statement slamming the series on behalf of her husband.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent,” the statement posted to Tammi’s account on X read. “It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward – back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”

Meanwhile, Lyle tied the knot with magazine editor Rebecca Sneed in 2003. The couple’s romance began through letter exchanges, eventually leading to their wedding in the visiting room of his state prison in 2003.