After Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered on Netflix, many viewers are wondering if Lyle Menendez was really bald and why he wore a toupee on the limited series.

Was Lyle Menendez Really Bald?

During the first episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which premiered on September 19, 2024, Lyle (played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez) had a toupee ripped from the top of his head during a heated fight with his mother, Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez (played by Chloë Sevigny). Many viewers were shocked by the reveal, as Lyle was only 20 at the time the scene took place.

The scene is based off of real events, which were documented in Robert Rand’s 2018 book, The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Untold Story of the Menendez Family and the Killings, which the show is based off of.

“It was his toupee, and it came off like a savage scalping,” Rand wrote about the fight, which took place just five days before José and Kitty were killed in August 1989.

Lyle shaved the crown of his head to be fitted for the hairpiece that was attached to his head with high-strength glue, according to the book. “Removing it, carefully, took a special solvent,” Rand explained. “When Kitty tore it off, Lyle felt immense pain.”

Why Did Lyle Menendez Wear a Toupee?

The elder Menendez brother got the toupee two years before the altercation when José told him that he should pursue a career in politics. According to the book, José said that “to be successful, he’d need a thick head of hair.”

Lyle’s hair was already thinning at the top, and his father allegedly insisted that he get a full hairpiece before he began attending Princeton University.

While the fight was depicted in the show, the series also included a scene where Erik Menendez (played by Cooper Koch) confronted Lyle about his toupee. After Lyle explained he got the hair piece about three or four years earlier, Erik asked why he kept it a secret from him.

“Because I didn’t want you to know, that’s the f–king point, Erik! Nobody’s supposed to know,” Lyle responded.

Lyle then explained to Erik that their father made him get the hairpiece, which led the brothers to discuss the abuse they suffered from their parents.

Have the Menendez Brothers Reacted to ‘Monsters’?

Erik and Lyle were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents. While prosecution argued that they killed José and Kitty in order to get the family’s fortune, Erik and Lyle claimed they murdered their parents in self-defense after they experienced years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

After Monsters was released in September 2024, Erik’s wife, Tammi Menendez, issued a statement about the series on his behalf via X.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” the September 19, 2024, statement read. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

The statement continued, “It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”