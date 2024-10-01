American Pickers alum Frank Fritz has died at the age of 60, his family confirmed in a statement.

“This is a very tough announcement to make Frank passed away last night around 7:30,” Annette Oberlander Willows wrote in a Facebook post on his official page on Tuesday, October 1. “He was surrounded by myself, Mike Wolfe made a high speed to get back here from Nashville and other friends.”

The statement continued, “Please understand this is a very rough time for us. Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”

In addition to his family’s statement, Frank’s American Pickers costar Mike, 60, also confirmed his passing in his own tribute post via Instagram. “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Frank. “I’ve [known] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Mike then reflected on their legacy on the show. “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he wrote.

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Mike continued. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place.”

Frank and Mike’s costar Danielle Colby also remembered him in a touching post. “Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time,” she wrote via Instagram. “Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog.”

Fans first got to know Frank when American Pickers premiered on the History Channel in 2010. The show followed Frank, Mike and Danielle, 48, as they traveled the country in search of all sorts of collectibles while running an antique store in Iowa.

Frank stopped appearing on American Pickers in 2021, and he experienced several health problems in recent years. In addition to stepping away from the show, Frank also chose to live a more private life and spent time out of the spotlight in the years leading up to his death.