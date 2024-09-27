Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story explores many theories about the brothers, including speculation that they had a sexual relationship. After the limited series premiered in September 2024, many fans were wondering if Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez actually had an incestuous relationship.

Did Erik and Lyle Menendez Have a Sexual Relationship?

During his 1996 trial, Lyle testified that he never had a sexual relationship with his brother.

Meanwhile, The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Untold Story of the Menendez Family and the Killings that Stunned the Nation author Robert Rand reiterated to The Hollywood Reporter that the brothers never had a sexual relationship. Rand’s 2018 book served as the inspiration for the Netflix limited series.

“I don’t believe that Erik and Lyle Menendez were ever lovers. I think that’s a fantasy that was in the mind of Dominick Dunne [the reporter portrayed in the series by Nathan Lane],” Rand said about why he believes the topic was touched on in the show. “Rumors were going around the trial that maybe there was some sort of weird relationship between Erik and Lyle themselves.”

While Rand stated that Erik and Lyle likely didn’t have a physically intimate relationship, he did point out that Lyle said during his own trial that he sexually abused Erik in the woods when he was 8.

“But I believe the only physical contact they might have had is what Lyle testified, that when Lyle was 8 years old, he took Erik out in the woods and played with him with a toothbrush — which is what [their father] José had done with him,” Rand continued. “And so I certainly wouldn’t call that a sexual relationship of any sort. It’s a response to trauma.”

Do Lyle and Erik Menendez Have a Sexual Relationship in ‘Monsters’?

There are several implications that Lyle and Erik had a sexual relationship in Monsters. In the second episode titled “Spree,” Lyle and Erik kiss on the lips. Additionally, their mother, Kitty, caught them showering together in episode 6, titled “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” However, the second example was part of a fantasy sequence.

Did Lyle and Erik Menendez Kill Their Parents?

The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, which took place in 1989. During the trial, prosecution claimed that Lyle and Erik killed their parents in order to get the family’s fortune. However, Erik and Lyle claimed they murdered Kitty and José in self-defense after they experienced years of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

Did the Menendez Brothers React to ‘Monsters’?

Lyle has not yet responded to Monsters, though Erik slammed the show in a statement on September 19, 2024.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” the statement, which was shared by his wife, Tammi Menendez, via X read. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

Celebrity Crossword 47 Crosswords Play now

He added that it was “sad” for him to see the show’s “dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”