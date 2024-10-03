Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez’s case is under review and a new hearing is set almost three decades after they were convicted of killing their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

“Today, what I wanted to be very clear, we have not conceded one way or the other, we are not saying that there was anything wrong with the original trial,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press conference held on Thursday, October 3. “We have been giving evidence, we have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member talking about him being the victim of molestation.”

Gascón added, “We have also got evidence that was provided from the defense, by his lawyer, that one of the members of the Menudo band alleged that he was molested by [Jose Menendez].”

More details to come …

The Menendez brothers’ hearing is set for November 29.

The D.A. made it known that he and the legal team have a “moral and ethical obligation to review what has been presented to us and make a determination based on a resentencing side.”

“Whether they deserve to be resentenced even though they were clearly the murderers because they have been in prison for over 35 years and they have paid back their dues to society,” Gascón explained during the press conference. “Or whether habeas is appropriate if there is evidence that was not presented to the court at that time and had that evidence been presented perhaps the jury would have come to a different conclusion.”

Gascón said if the Menendez brothers “get resentenced, there are multiple things that could happen.”

“They could walk out, based on what the court decides,” he said. “Or they can have the sentence given a different shape and perhaps stay on but for lesser period of time. Or they can have a new trial.”

Gascón revealed that he is “not leaning in any direction” of his decision. That said, he explained, “I don’t think there is any question in this case, that the boys or young men – one was 19, one was 21 at the time – that they murdered their parents. I think that’s factual, it’s been established.”

On August 20, 1989, Kitty and Jose were fatally shot to death inside their Beverly Hills estate by their sons. Jose, who was a successful music executive, was shot six times while the family matriarch was struck ten times.

Erik and Lyle were convicted of the murders in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison. They were sent to two separate detention centers, Erik at Pleasant Valley Prison, and Lyle at Mule Creek State Prison. The siblings were reunited in 2018 when they were both transferred to San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where they are currently serving their sentence.

“I burst into tears. I had to walk a long way to see him … when he got brought over in a van, I was able to see him coming off and meet with him and I wasn’t sure how I would react,” Lyle reflected in a 2018 interview with Daily Mail. “I just felt a lot of adrenaline and just, I ended up bursting into tears, which is quite an emotional moment … just wonderful as you’d expect. Very emotional for my family … we’re happy about it.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.