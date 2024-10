Erik Menendez’s wife, Tammi Ruth Saccoman, was spotted for the first time in years as she left Snooty LaRue Pet Spa, the grooming business she owns in Las Vegas. The sighting in October 2024 came on the heels of the news that Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez’s case is under “review” amid new evidence. A hearing date was set for November 29, 2024, after Erik’s attorneys petitioned to have a letter written by him seemingly corroborates the brothers’ allegations of abuse from their father, Jose Menendez.