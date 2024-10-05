Erik Menendez Has Gushed About Tammi in the Past

Despite the challenges Tammi and Erik face with him serving a life sentence, he said Tammi’s love motivates him to be a better person.

“Tammi’s love has propelled me to become a better person. I want to be the greatest possible husband to her. And this affects the choices I make every day in prison,” Erik said in an interview with People published in 2005. “Tammi has taught me how to be a good husband. There is no makeup sex, only a 15-minute phone call, so you really have to try to make things work.”