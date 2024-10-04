Haunted House TikTok Leads to Buried Body Investigation

TikTok videos where people claim their houses are haunted are a dime a dozen on the app, but Katie Santry’s videos quickly took a turn. After what started as a “Hey, my house might be haunted, isn’t that wild?” situation, eventually led to the investigation of a possible dead body being found in her backyard.

Why Did Katie Santry Think Her House Was Haunted?

On September 30, 2024, Katie shared a video where she told her viewers that she was afraid her house was haunted. She explained that she works from home and in a sunroom off the side of her home in Ohio. The night before, Katie had finished work for the day and closed up shop. She shut her laptop, organized her desk and shut the doors to her sunroom.

When Katie awoke the next morning, she opened her laptop to find her screen shattered and items on her desk scattered everywhere. Katie insisted that she and her husband had installed security alarms on their house so it wasn’t possible someone had broken into their home. She then went on to say that her husband was installing a fence and while digging, they found something buried approximately two-and-a-half feet underground.

Kate and her husband did some more investigating before discovering a rolled up rug was buried in their backyard. On top of where the rug was buried, a tree was planted. Katie found the label for the type of tree buried in the dirt nearby. The tree is a Bloodgood tree, which only adds to the creepiness of the entire situation.

How Did Law Enforcement Get Involved With Katie Santry’s Buried Rug?

Katie’s TikTok videos were flooded with comments begging her to call the local authorities. The size of the rug and the fact that it was buried had all signs pointing to a dead body. The rug was too big for Katie to dig out on her own due to its placement near her backyard fire pit, and she was going to leave the situation alone. However, commenters continued to insist that she call the police, which she did.

Katie Santry/TikTok

The police officers on the scene agreed that the rug was weird, but when they called the chief of police, he decided the department shouldn’t use funds for something they weren’t sure was actually a dead body. Katie thought the dead body mystery had come to an incredibly unsatisfying close, but she then miraculously managed to get help from a local construction company. On top of that, a detective from the homicide department called her back and said that they wanted to take another look at the rug, and this time they revealed they were bringing cadaver dogs.

When the trusty pups arrived, the officers let them search the backyard separately. In both cases, the two dogs hit on something, and that something happened to be right next to the hole Katie had begun digging in her backyard.

What Was in the Rug Buried Katie Santry’s Backyard?

At the time of publication, Katie’s house has been taped off as authorities continue to try to remove the rug from its place underground. Katie told her followers she wouldn’t be livestreaming the event, but a local news station in the area had set up a camera so interested viewers could watch as everything unfolded. However, after it was all said and done, there was no dead body inside the rug and police confirmed that no remains had been found, per ABC 6 On Your Side.