Fans have learned about 90 Day Fiancé star Tigerlily’s ex-husband who kept her in a “golden bird cage,” but she was actually married twice before making her reality TV debut, In Touch exclusively confirms.

Prior to the ex-husband mentioned on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tigerlily, 41, filed for divorce from Adam Azulai in June 2011, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. The divorce, which did not involve children, was finalized a few months later.

Viewers watched the Texas native’s third time down the aisle on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered on TLC on September 1. During the spinoff, Tigerlily traveled to Jordan to meet her boyfriend, Adnan, in person for the first time. But that wasn’t all — on the very same day, she signed a Muslim marriage contract and wedded her online lover.

“I don’t know anything about the Muslim marriage contract,” she admitted in a confessional during the September 15 episode. “I definitely could be putting myself in a bad situation … It is very overwhelming and kind of terrifying but my gut feeling is telling me that Adnan is the one for me. That it’s real love and I’ve never had that before.”

After officially becoming husband and wife, Tigerlily met Adnan’s extended family and was shocked to discover that he not only wanted five kids but also hadn’t informed them about their plans to move to the United States.

TLC

“It feels like he’s telling me one thing and then telling his family something different,” the certified handwriting expert said in a confessional interview. “I just hope that he isn’t hiding anything from me.”

The mom of two also learned that Adnan did not approve of her being left alone with a man — which included a male hairstylist — and he made sure there was always another woman present.

Although Tigerlily’s friends were concerned that her new husband was showing “controlling behavior,” she admitted she “liked it” because it made her feel like she was “his most prized possession.”

“To hear her say that she likes to be controlled, is ‘wow’ to me,” her friend told producers. “Because that’s why her last marriage ended.”

Tigerlily previously opened up about her last marriage earlier in the season. She explained that she met her ex-husband at 30, and after becoming pregnant, they decided to marry. Despite living a lavish lifestyle, their relationship didn’t have a fairytale ending.

“We lived in a fancy house, I was able to buy fancy clothes, shoes, handbags, but he was very controlling,” the reality TV personality told producers during the season premiere. “I wasn’t allowed to have friends and I felt like marriage equaled prison for me. I stayed in the relationship for as long as I did because of the children.”

After deciding to “take control” of her life, she went through a “horrible” four-year process to get divorced but said she and her children were “well taken care of” after the proceedings.

Reporting by Nate Grant