Jenelle Evans had some choice words to say following reports that her husband David Eason’s was hit with felony assault by strangulation charges in his child abuse case.

“I’m over here minding my own business, trying to post positive content and people are constantly trying to bring me down,” Jenelle, 32, responded after a follower claimed she’s “always the victim.” “Guess you wouldn’t have anxiety if a new BS article gets posted about your family [two to three] times a week.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum’s comments were shared via social media just minutes after news of David’s charges surfaced.

“I live in the most corrupt place in the world. It’s funny how bias people are against us … when the truth comes out I hope you feel stupid,” she wrote via Facebook on Friday, January 12. “I cannot stand where I live. … Can’t even call for concerns about them causing mass chaos because I get threatened to get thrown in jail, nice,” Jenelle added, referring to the local authorities in Columbus County, North Carolina.

David, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse stemming from a September 2023 incident with Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace Evans. The alleged incident led to Jace’s third runaway attempt during which he reportedly told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that David physically assaulted him. While the event took place on someone else’s property, a Ring camera is said to have “captured the incident.”

The father of three was charged on October 26, 2023, and was accused of “willingly harming” and inflicting physical injury on his stepson which caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” per legal documents obtained by In Touch. According to the documents, Jace’s injuries were not “accidental.”

The former reality star appeared in Columbus Superior Court on Wednesday, January 10, and was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch on Friday.

In addition to the possible felony upgrade, The Ashley reported that David is also facing a charge of assault by strangulation.

While Jace, 14, is currently in CPS custody, Jenelle – who also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her husband – has stood by David throughout the ordeal.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” she said via TikTok in October 2023, giving her husband “props” and claiming he has “the most patience I’ve ever seen.” “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”