Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is “grieving” amid ongoing drama surrounding her son Jace’s three runaway attempts and husband David Eason’s child abuse charges.

“It sucks. At this point in my life, I feel very betrayed by every person in my life, literally everyone,” Jenelle, 31, said through tears in a video shared via TikTok on Wednesday, November 1. “It’s so hard for me to talk without crying. Life keeps hitting me with these bowling balls and it’s really hard to deal with all the emotions. I’m just trying to do my best.”

She went on to explain that the tears are a result of having “a target” on her back since her MTV debut at age 16. “I keep telling myself you’re fine, you’re fine. But then I have these outbursts of just crying … I feel like every other day is a new article out about me. It’s really hard for me to handle.”

“I have a lot of confused thoughts, angry thoughts. Betrayal by everybody in my family. I don’t know who to trust anymore. Can’t have friends, can’t have family. You only got yourself, right? I guess so,” Jenelle concluded.

The comments section was flooded with fans telling the 16 & Pregnant alum to keep her “head up” and to “put those children first,” to which Jenelle responded, “I’ve never experienced this kind of grief before.”

Jenelle’s husband, David, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after an investigation by Child Protective Services and Columbus County law enforcement determined that Jace’s claims that his stepdad “assaulted” him were accurate.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” according to the court summons obtained by In Touch on October 26. The document stated that September 28 was the date of the offense, the same day Jace ran away from home for the third time. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

The couple told In Touch exclusively after David was charged that their “main focus” is Jace’s “mental health.” “Everything else is secondary,” Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, explained on October 26. “We were asked to remain quiet for now by Jenelle’s legal team, and out of respect for Jace and his mental state and privacy by Jenelle. We will release more direct and truthful facts as we’re able too, according to Jenelle’s legal team recommendations and Jace’s journey of healing and growth.”

Jace is temporarily in the custody of Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans. “They are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past,” Jenelle later revealed.