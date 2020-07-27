What’s going on with Jenelle Evans’ universal brow kits? The former Teen Mom 2 star is clapping back at claims that her makeup products are “contaminated” with fungus. After a customer had the product sent away for testing and posted results on Instagram that claimed there were mold and spores present, the MTV alum insisted the results were unreliable.

“Our makeup is completely clean and the FDA can come stop by if they need to,” Jenelle, 28, wrote in a comment on the customer’s post. “I have made out 200+ orders, and you mean to tell me you two are the only ones with ‘mold’? I find that hard to believe. Seems like it was purposely contaminated [for] attention. … You really expect for me to believe [results from] a home kit? Right.”

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the North Carolina native or her team felt compelled to address claims about the makeup products being unsanitary. In September 2019, after the brow kits first launched, some customers found hair-like fibers in the wax that came with the kit. XJ Beauty, the manufacturer working with JE Cosmetics at the time, explained that they believed the fibers were simply from the velvet box in the packaging. Despite that, they allegedly told a fan they cut ties with Jenelle as the Teen Mom alum claimed she was actually the one to end the business relationship.

“Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greets/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products!” Jenelle wrote in an Instagram Story she later deleted. In additional slides, she continued, “Don’t assume anything until you hear from me. … Our makeup company is currently switching formulas. New products coming soon!”

After JE Cosmetics finally restocked the product in May, concerns about the brow kits started circulating once more, prompting the makeup company to address them on Instagram. “Despite all the rumors some have been spreading about our kits, our makeup is clean and sanitized,” read a July 13 post. “Before shipping, every product is inspected. All of our previous customers are happy and satisfied with their product!”

Jenelle has yet to address the complaints and concerns on her own Instagram page or Twitter feed.