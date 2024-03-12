Married life is going great for Jade Cline and Sean Austin! The Teen Mom stars went through plenty of ups and downs in their relationship but are going strong since tying the knot.

“It’s great,” Jade, 26, exclusively tells In Touch. “I love being married. I think it was a good decision. I am happy. I feel like I love my little family. I feel like everything’s perfect. I love it.”

The couple has been together off and on since high school and share a six-year-old daughter, Kloie. They tied the knot in October 2023, just days after they returned from filming season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in Colombia.

“Timing was the main concern,” Jade admits. “The first day I got there, I was like, ‘This is so stupid. Why did I come out here? I’m stressing.’” She also says that “trying to plan everything” away from home added to the stress, which took a toll on her experience on the show at first.

jadecline_/Instagram

“I feel like at the beginning, me and Sean [weren’t] enjoying each other as a couple. Like, romantically enjoying each other,” Jade reveals. “We had a million things going on. I was selling a house, I was trying to plan the wedding, and I guess it just took me out of the mood.”

Things turned around after they did “a lot of therapy” on the trip. “I realized that sometimes I have to let things off of my shoulders and come together with a partner and still enjoy each other and have fun,” the reality star explains. “And don’t let the stressors from life take away that joy and connection and that happiness. It’s all about finding a balance.”

The show also served as “premarital counseling” for the duo, according to Jade. “I love a deal, so I was like, ‘Oh, free counseling, we’re going to utilize this. Love to save a dollar,’” she laughs. “I think there were also things that we really didn’t even realize we needed to work on … we thought we had good communication but I think that when we came there, we really realized, like, ‘Oh, s–t, there’s really more stuff that we need to work on.’”

With some help from two relationship coaches, Jade and Sean were able to “dive deep and [get] really vulnerable” in Colombia. “There was a moment with me and him, we’re just in tears. And we’re in this vulnerable spot with each other,” Jade teases. “I feel like it was so enlightening and it lifted a huge weight off of my shoulders. I feel like ever since then we’ve been different.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesdays beginning March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.