A beautiful place for a beautiful family. Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska, husband Cole DeBoer and their kids took a much-deserved vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they joined his brother and parents for a fun time in the snowy resort town.

While Cole shared the majority of his photos and videos in his Instagram Stories and via TikTok, Chelsea posted two carousels of pictures showing the precious family getaway.

“Jackson Hole part 1,” the former MTV star captioned the first set she posted on March 4. It showed Cole with the couple’s son Watson, 6, on the back of a horse-drawn sleigh while the group toured Wyoming’s National Elk Refuge. Their daughter Layne, 4, sat on Cole’s older brother Brock DeBoer‘s lap for the outing, and the entire extended family posed for a group picture at the end of the adventure.

Cole came away with a very useful souvenir to bring home to South Dakota. He had a Stetson cowboy hat custom made to his specifications during the trip, which he proudly wore on an adults-only outing to Jackson Hole landmark’s Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.

The home renovator looked so handsome cozying up with Chelsea over drinks, as she looked warm and stylish in a gray plaid wool coat and a matching gray beanie.

In a photo of the brothers sitting together, many fans were confused, thinking Cole had a twin since the siblings look so much alike … with the exception of Brock’s long sandy-blonde hair.

In another snapshot showing Brock and Layne smiling and holding hands, fans responded hilariously in the comments. “I thought Cole put extensions on,” one person wrote, while another added, “I was so confused by the Cole with the long hair.” Several other followers wrote asking such questions as, “Wait does Cole have a TWIN?” and, “I thought Cole was the guy with the long hair, is he a twin?

Chelsea and Cole are getting time to celebrate the success of their HGTV show, Down Home Fab, as season 1 kicked off in January 2023 and was quickly given a green light for a second season. The pair started a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after successfully building and decorating their own dream home. Episodes of the new season are expected to air in early 2024.

“Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content for HGTV, said in a February 3, 2023, statement. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season, and in the meantime, we’ve got three upcoming episodes and lots more digital content with this dynamic couple in store.”

Scroll down for the gorgeous photos of Chelsea and Cole’s Wyoming family vacation.