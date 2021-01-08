Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s Daughter Layne Is Too Cute! See the Toddler’s Sweetest Pics

They grow up so fast! Chelsea Houska‘s daughter is approaching her third birthday, and we can’t get enough of her cute face. The Teen Mom 2 alum gave birth to her baby girl with husband Cole DeBoer on August 29, 2018, and they’ve shared tons of photos of her since.

“Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne,” the now-29-year-old captioned the little one’s first pic. In fact, the mother-daughter duo shares the same birthday. How sweet is that?

A couple of weeks earlier, Chels took to Instagram to reveal she was “slowly but surely” adjusting to being a mother of three.

“I’m ready to start working on myself again too! I’m so grateful for a healthy pregnancy with Layne that resulted in a healthy weight gain — I have half off already and will work towards getting back to where I felt my best while maintaining a healthy supply to nourish my sweet baby girl,” she wrote.

These days, however, the former MTV star is pregnant and expecting her fourth child — her third with Cole — later this year.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she announced via Instagram in August 2020 alongside a photo listing the names of her family members.

The couple are already proud parents to their precious son, Watson Cole, and Chelsea shares daughter Aubree Lind-Deboer with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Hours before welcoming Layne, the brunette babe revealed she was 38 weeks along — which was actually late for her. Chelsea revealed on Twitter recently that she gave birth to Aubs at just 35 weeks and Watson at 37. A full-term pregnancy is 40 weeks.

Now that another bundle of joy is on *her* way, we’re sure Layne is so excited to be a big sister for the first time. After all, Chelsea’s been wanting a large family for a while now. She once said, “I just want so many baby Coles. I think it’d just be fun to have so many babies closer together. [With Aubree and Watson] it was seven years before we had another kid. We need to just be patient, but I can’t help it!”

