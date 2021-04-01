Since Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 first premiered, we’ve gotten to know the friends and parents of the show’s stars — Farrah Abraham, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the ladies’ brothers and sisters! So what’s happening with the siblings of your favorite MTV stars? Turns out, a lot.

Most recently, Catelynn’s brother Nicholas (a.k.a. Nick) fired back at her seemingly estranged brother, River, after he shaded the Teen Mom OG star’s pregnancy with baby No. 4.

“Lol my sister got pregnant AGAIN to try and stay relevant,” the 16 & Pregnant alum’s paternal half-brother, River, reportedly posted via Instagram Stories following Catelynn’s announcement with husband Tyler Baltierra.

After hearing about River’s post, Catelynn’s maternal half-brother, Nick, clapped back in a statement on Instagram Stories. “Girl, please. Be happy for the family for once. You’re just mad you’re not getting any cut off of it. [Shut the f–k up] and keep MY sister’s name out of your mouth,” Nick wrote, thanking a Teen Mom blog for bringing it to his attention because River allegedly “blocked” him on social media.

It seems Nick and Catelynn are still quite close, considering he also shared a promotional clip teasing a new episode of Teen Mom OG in January.

The same can’t be said, however, for Jenelle and her sister, Ashleigh Wilson. In 2019, the estranged sister of the mom of three wanted to make it clear she’s nothing like her famous sibling in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I am Ashleigh Evans Wilson. I’m nothing like my family. I have a BA in Political Science and English. I graduated pre-law school. I got accepted into pre-nursing school in the fall. I’m also running my own housekeeping business on my own. I own a house, and I’m a single mom and have my s–t together. I’m not trailer trash like the rest of my family.”

She continued, “I might be going through a nasty divorce, which I will regain permanent custody, however, if [you’re] a nosey person, get off of my Facebook because I’m gonna block you. Mind your own business and move along. I don’t want to hear anything about my sister Jenelle because she will never regain permanent custody of her kids I have my own personal opinions on it, I keep that to myself so please mind your own business and let me live my life.”

