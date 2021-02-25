Sibling rivalry. Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell)’s brother Nicholas (a.k.a. Nick) fired back at her seemingly estranged brother, River, after he shaded the Teen Mom OG star’s pregnancy with baby No. 4.

“Lol my sister got pregnant AGAIN to try and stay relevant,” the 16 & Pregnant alum’s paternal half-brother, River, reportedly posted via Instagram Stories following Catelynn’s announcement with husband Tyler Baltierra, 29.

After hearing about River’s post, Catelynn’s maternal half-brother, Nick, clapped back in a statement on Instagram Stories. “Girl please. Be happy for the family for once. You’re just mad you’re not getting any cut off of it. [Shut the f–k up] and keep MY sister’s name out of your mouth,” Nick wrote, thanking a Teen Mom blog for bringing it to his attention because River allegedly “blocked” him on social media.

It seems Nick and Catelynn, 28, are still quite close, considering he also shared a promotional clip teasing a new episode of Teen Mom OG in January.

Catelynn and Tyler broke the news about their bundle of joy on February 22, just two months after the MTV couple suffered a devastating miscarriage. “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” the reality star posted alongside a pic of daughters Vaeda Luma Baltierra, 2, and Novalee Reign Baltierra, 6. Nova held up a sign which read, “27 weeks until I become a big sister.”

The expectant pair also shares 11-year-old daughter Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

Catelynn opened up about her tough pregnancy loss via Instagram in December 2020 and thanked fans for their kind words. “Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share … but you’re not alone,” the Michigan native shared before finding out she was pregnant again.

Catelynn’s due date for baby No. 4 is August 30, 2021, and the lovebirds confirmed she will be having another daughter in a gender reveal.