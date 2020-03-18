Four is plenty for Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer)! The Teen Mom OG star welcomed daughter Stella Rhea in January 2020, and she revealed on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 16, that she’s done having babies. While hosting a Q&A for her fans, she revealed she’s not only decided against having more kids, she’s already undergone a tubal litigation procedure.

“I had my tubes tied a month ago, so it’s a no from me, dawg,” Mack, 23, told a fan when they asked if she and husband Ryan Edwards want more children together. In separate answers, she shared more information about what her experience with the surgery was like. “I didn’t think [recovery] was that bad!” she said. “I was trying to get it done [the same day I gave birth]. IDK what the timeline is, though! I’m sure each [doctor] has their own protocol.”

It sounds like the MTV mama made the best choice for her and has no regrets. Though Ryan, 32, hasn’t weighed in publicly, we’re betting he’s on the same page. Together, the couple share Bentley, Ryan’s son with ex Maci Bookout, Hudson, Mack’s son with ex Zachary Stephens, and their two children Jagger and Stella. With so many little kids at home, the mom admitted it can be hard to find time for herself. But when a fan asked for advice, she shared that you just gotta “keep on truckin’!”

“It’s really hard [being a mom], but extremely rewarding,” she said. “I think every momma just needs a minute every once and a while! But every time I get a ‘minute’ I debate on what to do, [and] then my minute is over,” she joked, adding a skull and crying-laughing emoji.

One thing she’s making sure to prioritize is her workout and staying healthy. Though she denied having a “skinny” post-baby body, she admitted she is trying to focus on her figure. “It’s such a struggle after baby [No.] 3!!!” she shared. “But I eat whole foods/low carb [and do] intermittent fasting/cardio.” Regardless of how much progress she’s made, it’s clear Mack is putting in the work. You go, girl!