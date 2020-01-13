She’s here! Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) and husband Ryan Edwards have officially welcomed the fourth child to their blended family, their second baby together. On Monday, January 13, the Teen Mom OG couple revealed that their daughter, Stella, was born on Wednesday, January 1.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Stella!” Mack, 23, captioned a photo of herself and Ryan, 32, gazing adoringly at their little girl. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Year’s Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.” The Instagram post also included a family photo of all six of the Edwards clan as well as a close up look of the new baby shot by photographer Christan Cooper.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations for the couple, who’ve been shying away from social media as of late. “What a beautiful blessing. 💗Congrats to your family,” wrote one. “She is beautiful!” agreed another. “So happy to see everyone there welcoming her in!” A third couldn’t help but note that the little girl is a bit outnumbered when it comes to her siblings. “Bless her heart with THREE older brothers,” they teased.

Those three older brothers include Bentley, Ryan’s son with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout McKinney, Hudson, Mack’s son with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, and Jagger, the little boy the couple welcomed together in October 2018. Less than a year after their son’s birth, the couple announced they were expecting again. “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January! 🎀” the MTV mama captioned a sonogram she shared in July 2019.

Ryan’s dad Larry Edwards revealed to The Sun that the baby was born sooner — and faster — than the family thought they’d be welcoming her. “It was unexpected. One push and she was here!” he shared. Because Stella arrived a couple of days before her due date, the cameras crews weren’t there to capture the moment. Luckily, Ryan was. After missing the birth of son Jagger while he was in rehab, he was finally able to support his wife during labor. “It was great for him to be there,” the grandfather added.