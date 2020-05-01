She may be concerned about ex Ryan Edwards’ sobriety, but Maci Bookout McKinney says that’s one topic she and his family don’t discuss. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the Teen Mom OG star revealed how she and the Edwardses address that sensitive subject — or, rather, how they don’t.

“They don’t update me or talk to me about it,” Maci, 28, says. “At the same time … I don’t ask them about it either. [It’s] not that I don’t care about his sobriety or don’t want him to be healthy, but … I have my own family, my own life that I have to keep [my] top priority. And it’s a tightrope to walk on.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

In April, fans watched the MTV mama express concerns about Bentley’s father after seeing him in person at her son’s birthday party. “I’ve seen him look better,” she told a friend in the April 14 episode. “It’s the first time I’ve seen him since he got out of jail. That, in my opinion, he was 100 percent not sober. … I just feel like the cycle’s starting all over again. I just wish that someone [who’s] close to him would say, ‘Do you need more help?’ And tell him, ‘It’s okay if you do.’”

Unfortunately, Maci speculated Ryan, 32, will have to hit “rock bottom” and “lose everything” before he’s able to get well. “If the last year didn’t change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point,” she said. The issue came up again in the April 28 episode as the 16 & Pregnant alum spoke to husband Taylor McKinney. “In my opinion, he was 100 percent not sober. … He didn’t look good,” she said.

Despite that, dad Larry Edwards told The Sun in December 2019 that his son is on the right track with the help of his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). “Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well,” he said. “He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!”

Mack has definitely done her best to have her husband’s back. In January 2019, she educated fans about the realities of opioid addiction and how it can affect anyone, and whenever haters try to mock her man, she claps back. “You’re a pathetic piece of s–t,” she told one commenter in January 2020. “Let me help you hop off of my page. Bye.”