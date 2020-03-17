Ready to have your heart melt? A new Teen Mom OG teaser is officially here, and it’s giving us an even closer look at Catelynn Lowell’s romantic surprise for husband Tyler Baltierra. The MTV mama has already opened up about how she planned to surprise her man with a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, but now we get to see the sweet moment for ourselves.

In the teaser shared on Instagram on Monday, March 16, Cate, 28, shocks Tyler, 28, by handing him a blindfold and revealing she’s got a little trick up her sleeve. After she leads him to a beautiful view at the edge of the beach, a woman hands Cate a bouquet and fills her husband in. It looks like the whole thing went off without a hitch — which means the blonde beauty’s plan worked perfectly.

MTV

“I actually planned the vow renewal,” Cate revealed to Us Weekly in February 2020. “I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!” At the time, the reality TV mama swore that “Tyler had no clue” it was happening — and we can see just how clear that is in the clip.

What’s also clear is how well the recommitment ceremony worked. Since jetting off to the tropical locale in September 2019, the parents have been more in love than ever. In February, Tyler even took to Instagram to gush over his wife after she showed off a new makeup look.

“MY BABY!!! I love you so much and I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as a woman, as a mother and as a survivor,” he wrote on the social media site, celebrating the fact that their relationship is “13 years strong.” He continued, “Your strength is as immeasurable as your capacity to love so deeply and I am so blessed to have you as the matriarch of our family tribe and to have you as my wife! Thank you for everything you do, @catelynnmtv, [and] always remember … You’re beautiful. You’re strong. You’re worthy. You’re safe.”