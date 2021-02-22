Too soon? Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed her plans to move in with off-on boyfriend Zach Davis shortly after getting back together — and her ex Cory Wharton warned her to pump the brakes on their new relationship.

“Now that Zach and I decided we’re going to live together, I’m on the hunt for the perfect place,” Cheyenne, 26, said in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek. “Our realtor said houses are selling quickly due to the pandemic. She reached out to us about this house at the last minute and Zach was busy, so my sister’s coming look at it with me.”

During the viewing, Ryder, 3, — whom Cheyenne shares with Cory — and Cheyenne’s sister R KyleLynn’s son, Baaz, 2, had meltdowns that earned them both a time out. “Little people and house hunting is the worse combination ever,” Cheyenne joked before telling her realtor she would need to “call it a day” on looking at real estate.

Once they got to their car, Cheyenne got a phone call from Cory, 29, who was away filming a new season of MTV’s The Challenge. Ryder and Cheyenne told Cory they were out looking for a new house. Cory asked Cheyenne if it was a new house for her and her sister to live in, and Cheyenne refused to talk about it at the moment.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram; Courtesy of Zach Davis/Instagram

“Listen, I’m done these crazy phone calls. First, you tell me you’re in a relationship, now you wanna call me and tell me you want to buy a house. Like, you know what that third one is?” Cory said.

“What’s the third one? Let’s hear it,” Cheyenne responded. “You better slow you f–king roll, fast,” he warned her.

“There’s really some days where I’m genuinely like, ‘Dang I really want Cory to come back.’ And then this happens and I’m like, ‘Nah, he can stay,'” Cheyenne said with a laugh.

“You guys are taking things very quickly,” Cory told Cheyenne, which is when she ended the conversation. “Alright, that was great. Alright, Cor,” she said before telling Ryder to say goodbye to her dad so she could hang up.

In the car ride home, Cheyenne opened up to her sister. “Cory’s coming back to so much s–t. Not s–t like that, but like …” she said before Ryder reprimanded her for using a bad word.

“He’s coming home to so many new things and so many changes,” Cheyenne continued. “I mean like, me dating and me and Ry looking for a new house and … that’s all I got. But those are big things!” Watch the full sneak peek above.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.