No hard feelings. Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd revealed her boyfriend, Zach Davis, and ex Cory Wharton are no longer struggling to get along in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Everyone has grown from that situation and is older and we’re all in like a place of understanding how we coparent and how we have, you know, separate lives,” the expectant MTV personality, 28, tells In Touch amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2, her first child with Zach.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Cheyenne, who also shares daughter Ryder with Cory, 29, says they make a point to “come together to do certain things” for Ryder, so the 3-year-old knows they are on the “same team” at the end of the day. The Los Angeles native notes she and Cory’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, both “understand” that aspect and so do Cory and Zach. “We do the best that we all can for the kids,” Cheyenne explains. Cory and Taylor, 26, welcomed their own child together — a baby girl named Mila Mae Wharton — in April 2020.

After the season 9 premiere of TMOG on January 26, Cheyenne says she hopes viewers can continue to watch her highs and lows with “an open mind.”

“We’re not perfect people. We make mistakes, we make parenting mistakes, we make relationship mistakes. But we show them on TV to try and hopefully help someone else get through, you know, a similar situation,” the soon-to-be mother of two adds. “I always do the show hoping that in some form or fashion, this will help, but other moms understand to see that they’re human too.”

Shutterstock; Mega; Inset: Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

The Challenge: Rivals III alum and her on-again flame, Zach, announced they are expecting their first child together in December 2020. After ringing in the new year, Cheyenne and her beau shared the sex of their baby in a gender reveal.

“I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on January 1, 2021. “Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you and can’t wait to meet you!”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.