A mini MTV cast meetup! Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, made plans to meet up with their Teen Mom OG costars Mackenzie McKee (née Douthit) and Josh McKee during the Baltierra’s family vacation to Florida.

“Tyler’s ketamine therapy has been working well for him. I’m happy he found a treatment that will help him be the best dad to Nova and Vaeda. Now that things are opening up, we are going to see my grandparents in Florida,” Catelynn, 29, explained in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek clip of Tuesday, September 28’s episode.

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltiera/Instagram; Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

The day after they arrived, Catelynn’s grandparents offered to babysit Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, so she and Tyler could enjoy a day together without the kids before baby No. 4 arrived — as Cate was pregnant at the time with their fourth daughter, Rya Rose.

While discussing their plans, Cate pointed out that their Teen Mom OG costars, Mackenzie and Josh, 28, live in Florida as well. “I was thinking maybe we could get together with them for just like, breakfast,” Cate told her hubby. Tyler agreed, so Cate reached out to Mackenzie, 26.

Mackenzie was out for a run but paused to take her costar’s call. “Well, Tyler and I are in Sarasota and I noticed [in] some of your posts that you’re on like, Siesta Key beach and stuff, so I figured maybe you lived down here,” the Conquering Chaos author said.

“Yeah, I’m like, super close to Sarasota!” Mackenzie said. After Cate proposed that they meet up for brunch, the Oklahoma native replied, “I would love that!”

Since Cate and Tyler have been part of the Teen Mom OG cast since the show’s inception in 2009 and Mackenzie and Josh joined the cast in 2019, the couples had yet to spend time together. “Yeah, no, that’d be great,” Cate told Mackenzie. “We’ve never really had the chance to talk to each other, I feel like, like get to know each other.”

Mackenzie confirmed she and her husband would meet up with them, but she warned Cate that they may need to bring their youngest son, Broncs, along for the outing. “He, um, has been getting in trouble at school and so, some days are just iffy,” the mama of three explained. “Like, today he got sent home for hitting his teachers.”

As a mom of four, Cate could relate to Mackenzie. “We’re all parents, so I understand. I get it,” the Michigan native assured. Watch In Touch‘s full sneak peek above!

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.