Not over it. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) threw major shade at Dr. Drew Pinsky after the Teen Mom reunion host seemingly appeared on her TV screen.

“Heard a voice from the next room and was confused what channel was on..,” Mackenzie, 25, captioned a photo of Dr. Drew, 63, on her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 18 taken while he was making an appearance on Fox News. “Where’s the clicker? Lmao.”

Photo Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Clearly having animosity toward the TV personality, fans will remember back on the season 7 reunion when the two went head to head about her husband Ryan Edward’s addiction problems. Dr. Drew challenged Ryan’s capacity to follow doctor’s orders when it comes to taking medication to curb his heroin addiction.

“If a doctor prescribed it — not him taking it as he needs it — if a doctor prescribed it and he were following those directions to the letter, then I could argue to Maci that he’s under doctor’s prescription,” the addiction specialist explained to Mackenzie on the reunion. “You can check with that doctor and that doctor will take responsibility for any problems. But if he’s taking it ad-lib, I can’t vouch for that.”

Feeling like he was siding with Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout on the issue, Mackenzie snapped, “I don’t think you could vouch for anything Ryan does.”

During season 9 of Teen Mom OG, the problems persisted as fans watched Ryan’s family continue to be at odds with Maci, 30, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitations with the former couple’s son 13-year-old Bentley. Following a tense reunion, Mackenzie revealed that she and Ryan, 34, were fired from the MTV show in April 2021.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room, and no, we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” Mackenzie on her Instagram Story days later. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that. We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

Mackenzie also went as far as to accuse I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author of going “above” producers and going to Viacom directly to get Ryan released from the show. “Sadly, the truth of the matter is, she calls the shots here, this is her show,” Mackenzie explained on the Without A Crystal Ball podcast in March 2021. “It is what it is, it’s fine.” When it came to Ryan’s reaction, she shared, “We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.’”

Mackenzie and Ryan married in 2017. The pair share two children together, Jagger 3, and Stella, 2. Ryan is also stepfather to 7-year-old Hudson, Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship.