Loud and clear. Teen Mom OG star Maci McKinney (née Bookout) seemingly shaded ex Ryan Edwards just hours after he was sentenced to one year in prison following his third arrest in 2023.

The reality star, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 20, to share a series of photos and video clips of eldest son Bentley’s recent baseball game.

“Bentley Edwards,” the announcer said over the loudspeaker. “Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney.”

As MTV viewers know, Maci welcomed Bentley, 14, with the Tennessee native, 35, and the two have struggled to coparent since their 2009 split.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci later took to her Instagram Story to reshare a video, seemingly pointed at the drama surrounding the metal fabricator, about taking “responsibility for oneself.”

“I cannot help you, if you cannot be involved to help yourself,” the man in the video, which was originally shared by an account called The Quote Bibles, said. “I will always be here. … When you are ready, I will still be here no matter what, but you have to call me. There’s no more me throwing you the ball.”

The I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author’s post was shared on the heels of Ryan’s sentencing hearing in which Judge Starnes revoked his probation after he failed to complete six months in rehab.

The father of three – who also shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards – appeared in Hamilton County Court on April 20 and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Ryan was arrested on February 10 and again on March 1 and charged with a slew of crimes, including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating a protection order. Judge Starnes initially dropped most of the charges stemming from both arrests on the condition that the former reality star complete six months in rehab.

After violating his probation by checking himself out of a rehab facility in Austin, Texas, after less than three weeks, Judge Starnes instated Ryan’s prison sentence of 11 months and 29 days.

This is not the first time the former 16 & Pregnant star has seemingly spoken out amid her ex-fiancé’s legal troubles, however. She previously shared a cryptic message about narcissistic abuse.

“Trauma that narcissistic abuse causes that not a lot of people talk about,” a video shared via Maci’s Instagram Story on February 10 began. “When you’re chronically exposed to narcissistic abuse, your nervous system has learned to stay in fight or flight mode or survival mode. Meaning you’re highly anxious all the time.”

The voiceover continued, “You’re hypervigilant, you hear every single sound, and you’re very sensitive to people’s energies and different things like that in your environment. When you heal, a humongous part of it is teaching your nervous system how to shift down, down regulate into its calmer state, or rest and digest system.”

Following her split from Ryan, Maci moved on and married husband Taylor in 2016. In addition to Bentley, the couple share daughter Jayde and son Maverick.