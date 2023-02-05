Fully moving on. Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer teases that she might have created an OnlyFans account following her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

“Have you guys looked up my only fans yet?” Leah, 30, shared alongside a photo of her in a sparkly black bikini top on Sunday, February 5. “[Just kidding]. Let’s do a poll for my friends tho. The real question is: Are you even subscribing?! [sic]”

Leah’s teasing comments come just days after the reality star’s general manager and best friend, Nicole Stegall, exclusively told In Touch that Leah “is doing great” after ending her engagement to Jaylan in October 2022.

“Her bounce back game is like no other,” Nicole added. “Her confidence is back and better than ever. She’s happy. The kids are happy.”

While Leah has not appeared in the current season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion – which filmed in Oregon in September 2022 – Nicole said that she is “working hard and spending time with her family and close friends.”

The MTV personality and the U.S. Army Officer called off their engagement just two months after he proposed during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica in August 2022.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said in a joint statement to In Touch at the time. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other.”

Leah – who shares 13-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert – has clearly moved on from the breakup as she was recently seen rocking a barely-there sparkly outfit during a night out with her friends.

“Part 1 [at The Fab House] with [Nicole],” the Hope, Grace & Faith author wrote alongside a video of herself in a black sparkly bikini top with matching thong on February 3. “It’s always a great time with you all! If you’re ever in the area you have to make a stop by The Fab House.”

According to Nicole, the West Virginia native is hoping to “[inspire] other women to always feel comfortable and empowered in their skin.”